TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.78

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.78 and last traded at $90.47, with a volume of 707239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

