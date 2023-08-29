TomoChain Reaches Market Cap of $117.30 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. TomoChain has a total market cap of $117.30 million and approximately $50.67 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TomoChain has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00004340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

