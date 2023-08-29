Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $389.33.

TPDKY has been the topic of several research reports. Danske raised Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

OTCMKTS TPDKY opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Topdanmark A/S has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through Private and SME segments. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark brands.

