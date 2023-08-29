TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Up 3.3%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 70,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 355,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Danske raised TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

TORM Price Performance

TORM Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.54%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 98,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 212,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

