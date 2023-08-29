Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TD traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.32. 2,050,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,923. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

