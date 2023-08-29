Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Barclays

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 50.26%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
