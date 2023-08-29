Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,509 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 2.28% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2,406.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $242,000.
Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of PSTP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,870. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55.
Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.