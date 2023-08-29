Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $226.37. 86,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,357. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.44 and a 200 day moving average of $220.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

