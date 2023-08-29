Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 782 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.62. 895,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

