Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFQ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of BUFQ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,962 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

