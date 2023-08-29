Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NULV traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 285,319 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

