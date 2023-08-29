Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,508,000 after acquiring an additional 144,001 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. 323,980 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

