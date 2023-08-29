Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $279,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter.

DTEC traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208. The company has a market cap of $104.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.15. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45.

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

