Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 57,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,420. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.04 and its 200-day moving average is $195.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

