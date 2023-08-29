Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 802 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYG. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 538.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 187,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,716. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
