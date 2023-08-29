Trikon Asset Management Ltd Invests $6.35 Million in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Trikon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,000. H World Group accounts for approximately 30.4% of Trikon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the first quarter worth about $105,356,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth about $83,235,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,091,000 after buying an additional 1,278,445 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,697,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,827,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.02.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

