True North Commercial REIT (TNT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 15th

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

True North Commercial REIT Price Performance

TNT.UN stock remained flat at C$2.55 during trading on Tuesday. 91,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,952. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.26 and a 52 week high of C$6.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.31. The stock has a market cap of C$234.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.64, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

