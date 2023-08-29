TrueUSD (TUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.91 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003829 BTC on major exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and $1.47 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,907,449,056 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

