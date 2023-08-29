Truist Financial Raises REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Price Target to $45.00

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

REX American Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at REX American Resources

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $705.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.94. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $84,707.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,329.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

