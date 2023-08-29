Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 8.1%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 439,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,244,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,179,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after acquiring an additional 478,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,905,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,277,000 after acquiring an additional 691,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after acquiring an additional 849,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,814 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

