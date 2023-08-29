UNIUM Trading Up 1% This Week (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $574.87 million and $80,716.86 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be bought for approximately $20.77 or 0.00074560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 20.84081498 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $80,065.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

