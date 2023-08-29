Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of UVSP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 20.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

