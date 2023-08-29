USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $0.65 on Friday. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 145.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

See Also

