Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.15 (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

UEM stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 222 ($2.80). The company had a trading volume of 485,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £446.86 million, a PE ratio of 7,389.93 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 219.64. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 197.50 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 234 ($2.95).

Insider Activity at Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Mark Bridgeman bought 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £6,453 ($8,134.38). 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

