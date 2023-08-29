Vai (VAI) Market Cap Achieves $57.68 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Vai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003592 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $57.68 million and approximately $54,848.38 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vai has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

