Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.8% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,438,000 after buying an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 286,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 392,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 215.1% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,165,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,034,477. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

