Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Decreased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VYM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,928. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.