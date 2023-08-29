Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Mount Capital Ltd

Mount Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $412.00. 2,070,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,723. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $329.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

