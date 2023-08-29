Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $411.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,402. The company has a market cap of $329.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $408.96 and its 200-day moving average is $388.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.