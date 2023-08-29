Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.2% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $365,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,926. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.25.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

