Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 13.1% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,377,000 after purchasing an additional 601,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.64. 2,112,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,222. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average of $140.25.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

