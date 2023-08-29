Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. 376,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,971. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at $684,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,203,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

