Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE VGR opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.06. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.20 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 11.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on VGR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Vector Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vector Group by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.