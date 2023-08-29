Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $15.38 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $694,205.55 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,492,721,932 coins and its circulating supply is 2,492,721,931 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.