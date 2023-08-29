Verge Hits Market Capitalization of $58.75 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $58.75 million and $6.49 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,456.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00249691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.55 or 0.00755918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00533051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00060831 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00118806 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,066,344 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.