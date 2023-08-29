Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,125 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after purchasing an additional 380,241 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 3.0 %

VZ traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,133,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,824,730. The stock has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.