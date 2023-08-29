Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Gap Down to $19.48

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $18.16. Verra Mobility shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 878,972 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.08 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 54.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $723,109.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

