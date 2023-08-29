Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,299 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after acquiring an additional 359,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $707,950,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,246,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,817,000 after acquiring an additional 107,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,486 shares of company stock worth $10,787,705 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,238. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.57 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.38 and its 200 day moving average is $330.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.