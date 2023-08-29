Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIASP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.73. 18,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,220. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7592 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

