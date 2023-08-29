VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Shares Gap Down to $82.35

Shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.35, but opened at $74.52. VinFast Auto shares last traded at $67.43, with a volume of 2,121,124 shares trading hands.
VinFast Auto Stock Down 17.3 %
The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 368.08 and a beta of 0.10.
VinFast Auto Company Profile
VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VinFast Auto
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.