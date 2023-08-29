Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 136.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.95.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.72. 1,770,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,036,218. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

