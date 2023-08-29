Visa (NYSE:V) Given “Neutral” Rating at Mizuho

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $255.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.95.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.76. 1,051,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.14.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its holdings in Visa by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

