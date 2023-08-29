Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.96

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 167216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.
Vista Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.11.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vista Energy Company Profile
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.
