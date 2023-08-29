Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.96

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 167216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kensington Investments B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,750,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 4,203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,386,000 after purchasing an additional 328,336 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,857,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,928,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after purchasing an additional 419,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

