VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at HSBC

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from $2.90 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VNET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, VNET Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $512.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,425,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

