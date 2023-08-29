Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VNO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:VNO traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.