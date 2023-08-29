VRES 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $28,931.65 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018524 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,103.60 or 1.00074498 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

