Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Buys 7,140 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,132,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,307,266. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

