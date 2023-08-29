Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy makes up about 2.0% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.38. 690,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

