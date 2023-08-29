Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.2% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 72.4% during the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 14,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,881,000 after acquiring an additional 225,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 303,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 245,992 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.