Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker comprises 1.8% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.3 %

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.89 and a 200-day moving average of $150.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -153.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -455.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.50.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

